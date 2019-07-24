Mr Asiamah disclosed the budget and the expenditure of the Black Stars campaign in the 2019 Africa Cup when he appeared before the house of Parliament on Wednesday.

He explained that a whopping amount of $6.3 million was budgeted for the continent’s showpiece, but $4.5 million was disbursed because Ghana were knocked out in the round of 16.

The expenditure covers Black Stars preparation in Dubai to the finals in Egypt where Ghana were based in Ismailia.

Some of the key components of the expenditure comprise stadium tickets for supporters, airfares for both players and fans, accommodation, feeding, per diems, winning bonuses, etc.

The Black Stars exited the 2019 AFCON in the round of 16 stage of the competition, after losing 5-4 on penalties, following a 1-1 all draw in 120 minutes of football.

It would be recalled that Ghana went for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), without declaring the budget to the citizenry, despite several calls from stakeholders including the Parliament of the Republic of Ghana.

This gave room for journalists to speculate different figures as Ghana’s budget for the competition.

Isaac Asiamah after Ghana’s exit from the Africa Cup of Nations was summoned before parliament to disclose the expenditure of the team during Ghana’s campaign in the AFCON.

Although it appears to be below the amounts that went around as the budget, it still appears to be on the high.