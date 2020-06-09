The Techiman based side are in the Division Two of the Ghanaian league.

This will be Bernard Dong Bortey who had an illustrious career in the Ghana Premier League’s first major coaching assignment as head coach.

It is understood the man affectionately called the ‘Serial Caller’ is however, yet to acquire the necessary certification for coaching.

Bernard Dong Bortey says he took inspiration from his former coach the late Jones Cecil Attoquayefio to take a career in coaching.

Attuquayefio who is widely regarded as the greatest coach in the Ghanaian topflight league trained Dong Bortey at both Hearts of Oak and Black Starlets in 1999.

''I want to concentrate on helping the younger generation with the vast knowledge I had in football during my playing days,'' Bortey told Graphic Sports.

''I have been coaching for two years now and so far so good. It is very stressful but I believe I have a lot to offer these young ones.'

''It is a very difficult job but I'm determined to work harder to make a mark in coaching.''

Bortey had a short coaching stint at Accra-based Emmanuel FC where he worked under ex-Ghana international goalkeeper Richard Kingson.

Bortey as a player joined Hearts of oak from Tema Ghapoha in 2001 and helped the Phobians to win five league titles.