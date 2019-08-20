One name that has caught the attention of many is female boxer Ornella Sathoud, who is part of the Black Bombers contingent.

The US-based boxer is highly rated and will be looking to make a great impact at the Games to be held in Rabat, Morocco.

Ornella hopes to be able to inspire more Ghanaian females to venture into boxing and take the sport to another level.

“I'm beyond honoured to have made the cut and received the privilege to be part of the team that will be sent to represent Ghana,” she is quoted as saying by the Graphic Online.

READ ALSO: UEFA & Chelsea Celebrate Ghanaian midfielder Michael Essien (Video)

“I'll do everything in my power to represent my country. Thanks to the coaches for believing in me.”

Ornella was the DC Golden Gloves champion in 2017 and actually comes from a background that is different from that of most Ghanaian boxers.

She is an academic with a PhD who finds boxing only as a pastime. She is also a member of the NVJ Athletics Training Centre in Newark.

Although she will be gracing the All Africa Games as a boxer, in the USA, Ornella fights as a kickboxer.

Ornella will be representing Ghana in the welterweight class in Rabat during the continental competition.

Although she is of Ghanaian and Congolese parentage, she considers Ghana as “my country” and hopes to make the nation proud.

READ ALSO: Today in history: Black Stars were impressive against Fabulous Real Madrid

Outside sports, though, she is known as Dr Sathoud who graduated with a PhD in Analytical Chemistry at the University of Delaware (UD) last year.

Meanwhile, she is also currently pursuing a post-doctorate programme at the same university.

Credit: Graphic Sports