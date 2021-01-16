The Cape Coasters came from a goal down to beat the hosts in an action attraction game.

Abraham Wayo gave Liberty Professionals the lead, but Michael Adjei Asamoah put Dwarfs level, before Moro Sumaila registered the match-winner in the late minute.

Dwarfs looked the better side in the first half and created several decent opportunities.

But it was Liberty Professionals that made the first attempt at goal, after a solo run by Abraham Wayo. He tried to find Karikari, but it failed.

Moro Sumaila of Dwarfs also came close to scoring yet his shot went wide in the early minutes of the exchanges.

Goalkeeper Kofi Baah miskicked a ball and gave the visitors an advantage, but they were rescued by a timely tackle from a defender.

Liberty Professionals against the run of play got a penalty kick after the skipper of the side George Ansong’s cross into the 18-yard box was handled by Godwin Adikah.

Abraham Wayo who stepped up for the spot-kick sent the goalkeeper to the wrong direction to break the deadlock for the Scientific Soccer lads in the 17th minute

Simon Martey delivered a cross into the 18-yard and unmarked Michael Asamoah Adjei nodded the ball home in the 40th minute to give Dwarts the equaliser.

Dennis Korsah charged into attack beating two players in the process yet his shot went over the crossbar in the 41st minute.

Liberty Professionals took control of the game and dominated their opponents in their quest to get the match-winner after the break

However, the Scientific Soccer lads fluffed the chances they created in the second half of the game

Kwame Paul was set-up by Satar Ahmed after sending a freekick towards his direction, yet his header went wide, despite being unmarked in the 18-yard box

Abraham Wayo’s freekick also missed the goal post by a few inches.

Liberty Professionals continued to raid the goal area of the Cape Coasters, but they were goal-shy.

Against the run of play a long ball was sent the way of Moro Sumaila, he ran into space and found his teammate, before he slotted home the winner after the ball was delivered back to him.

Factfile:

This is the 1st home defeat for Liberty

Liberty Prof. have lost back to back games: The last time they lost in back to back league games was matchday 23 in 2017 (lost to Elmina Sharks & Legon Cities.

Liberty have lost at home to Dwarfs for the 1st time since 2012.

This is Dwarfs 2nd away win of the season.

They have remained undefeated in their three travels to Accra this season (W2,D1).

Beat Legon Cities 1-2, drew 1-1 against Gt. Olympics and have beaten Liberty 1-2