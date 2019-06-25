A buoyant Angolan side on Monday, June 24, kept their hopes of qualifying for the next stage of the Africa Cup of Nations alive after forcing Tunisia to a 1-1 draw in their Group E encounter played at Suez Sports Stadium in Egypt.

A Djalma Campos goal cancelled out a Youssef Msakni goal to end the game as a stalemate.

READ ALSO: Mali hand out Cup of Nations lesson to newcomers Mauritania

Tunisia got their finals campaign underway in Ismailia with every reason to be confident after beating World Cup finalists Croatia 2-1 in their penultimate warm-up game.

Tunisia led when Msakni blasted a penalty into the net on 34 minutes only for Campos to punish a blunder by goalkeeper Farouk Ben Mustapha in the 73rd minute.

It was the second time Angola and Tunisia met at the biennial African football showpiece and the second time they drew after a goalless deadlock in Ghana 11 years ago.

The stalemate offered former runners-up Mali or newcomers Mauritania a chance to lead Group E later Monday by winning the second match in a double-header at the Suez Army Stadium.