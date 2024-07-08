Ernest Nuamah: Lyon sign Ghanaian youngster on permanent deal

Nuamah was one of the club’s bright spots as they rose from the relegation zone to qualify for the UEFA Europa Conference League after finishing sixth.

Having impressed during his loan spell, Lyon has now decided to sign the winger on a permanent deal from Belgian side RWD Molenbeek.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement from the French club on Sunday said Nuamah has signed a four-year contract. The statement read: “CONFIRMED: Ernest Nuamah has joined us on a permanent deal until.”

Nuamah’s permanent move sees him follow in the footsteps of compatriots Abedi Ayew Pele, Michael Essien and John Mensah, who previously played for Lyon.

Abedi Pele joined Lyon ahead of the 1993/94 campaign following his trophy-laden spell with rivals Olympique Marseille.

Essien was also on the books of the French side during his formative years and won two league titles with the club before moving to Chelsea in 2005.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Mensah also spent four years at Lyon, having joined for a €8.4 million fee from Stade Rennes in 2008.

Meanwhile, Nuamah will be hoping to establish himself at Lyon after his impressive debut season in the French topflight.