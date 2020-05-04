The Minister for Youth & Sports Hon Isaac Asiamah announced the closure of the facility after an inspection.

Essipong Stadium closed down due to its deplorable state

The Minister for Youth and Sports Hon. Isaac Kwame Asiamah (MP) and other dignitaries conducted an inspection exercise at the Essipong Sports Stadium on Monday.

The Essipong Sports Stadium and the Tamale Sports Stadium were built by President John Agyekum Kuffour from 2006 and commissioned for the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Essipong Stadium has served the needs of football clubs such as Hasaacas, Eleven Wise, Medeama, etc since its construction and commissioning in 2008.

The stadium is now in a deplorable state with the roofing of the VIP worn out and tattered.

Hon Isaac Asiamah’s led Sports Ministry has undertaken a number of renovations works in the various stadia in the country and some new community stadia have been put up across the country.

The Accra Sports Stadium has already been renovated, while Baba Yara Sports Stadium is currently undergoing renovation.