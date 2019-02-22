The 18-year-old registered his second goal of the campaign in the 84th minute from a diagonal angle to seal a 5-1 aggregate win for the Blues.

Callum Hudson-Odoi who was all over the place completed six take-ons in the opening 30 minutes and crowned the day with a masterstroke.

Olivier Giroud gave them the lead on the night by tapping home, before Ross Barkley floated in a free-kick moments after Rasmus Bengtsson was sent off.

Hudson-Odoi, 18, then drove in from the right before firing in a late third.

The Ghanaian born British was in the news during the January transfer window after he put in a transfer request to Bayern Munich, but it was turned down.

He is the son of former Hearts of Oak attack Bismark Odoi who scored for the Phobians in their popular 2-1 win against arch-rivals Asante Kotoko in Kumasi with 9 men in 1978.

Odoi has represented England at U16, U17, U18 and U19 levels and was an influential figure during England’s 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup campaign in India, netting once in seven appearances and featuring for the entire 90 minutes during their 5–2 final victory over Spain.

Hudson-Odoi is the younger brother of non-League striker Bradley Hudson-Odoi who played for Ghana at U20 level.