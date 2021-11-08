According to a report by South African portal Citizen News, the forward’s teammates were the ones who raised the concern.
‘Every team he joins faces relegation’ - Ghanaian striker released by club for ‘carrying bad luck’
Ghana striker Mohammed Anas has reportedly been released by South African side TS Galaxy after he was accused of bringing bad luck to the club.
Despite being born in Ghana, Anas has played all his senior career in South Africa, lining up for Maritzburg United, Free State Stars, Polokwane City and Black Leopards.
The 26-year-old, however, joined TS Galaxy earlier this year but has rarely featured for the club.
A source close to the club is quoted as saying that every team Anas plays for ends up fighting relegation, which has led to him being considered as bad luck.
“Every team he’s played for here (in South Africa) has either dodged relegation by a whisker or got relegated,” the source said.
“He was at Maritzburg and they merely survived relegation that season. He was at Free State Stars when they were relegated and the same happened at Polokwane City.
“Last season he was with Black Leopards and the same thing happened. The players were worried that they are trying everything but the results are just not coming. He was quietly released by the club last week.”
Anas courted controversy four years ago when he thanked his wife and girlfriend during a post-game interview.
