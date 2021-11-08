RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘Every team he joins faces relegation’ - Ghanaian striker released by club for ‘carrying bad luck’

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana striker Mohammed Anas has reportedly been released by South African side TS Galaxy after he was accused of bringing bad luck to the club.

‘Every team he joins faces relegation’ - Ghanaian striker released by club for ‘carrying bad luck’
‘Every team he joins faces relegation’ - Ghanaian striker released by club for ‘carrying bad luck’

According to a report by South African portal Citizen News, the forward’s teammates were the ones who raised the concern.

Recommended articles

Despite being born in Ghana, Anas has played all his senior career in South Africa, lining up for Maritzburg United, Free State Stars, Polokwane City and Black Leopards.

Mahammed Anas
Mahammed Anas Pulse Ghana

The 26-year-old, however, joined TS Galaxy earlier this year but has rarely featured for the club.

A source close to the club is quoted as saying that every team Anas plays for ends up fighting relegation, which has led to him being considered as bad luck.

“Every team he’s played for here (in South Africa) has either dodged relegation by a whisker or got relegated,” the source said.

“He was at Maritzburg and they merely survived relegation that season. He was at Free State Stars when they were relegated and the same happened at Polokwane City.

“Last season he was with Black Leopards and the same thing happened. The players were worried that they are trying everything but the results are just not coming. He was quietly released by the club last week.”

Anas courted controversy four years ago when he thanked his wife and girlfriend during a post-game interview.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Zimbabwean footballer loses house, cars to ex-wife after registering properties in her name

Zimbabwean footballer loses house, cars to ex-wife after registering properties in her name

‘Odds from a future President’ – Gamblers hail John Dumelo for correctly predicting 5 matches

‘Odds from a future President’ – Gamblers hail John Dumelo for correctly predicting 5 matches

Majeed Ashimeru channels his inner Suarez after ‘saving’ Anderlecht with last-minute handball

Majeed Ashimeru channels his inner Suarez after ‘saving’ Anderlecht with last-minute handball

Coach shot, players run for their lives as chaos disrupts football game in Argentina

Coach shot, players run for their lives as chaos disrupts football game in Argentina