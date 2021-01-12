He played a key role in transforming Hearts of Oak in the 1990s under Emmanuel Martey Commodore-Mensah-led board of directors.

READ MORE: Brazilian Fabio Gama breaks the internet following electrifying full debut for Kotoko

Mawuenyega was the founder and Executive Chairman of Contrast Incorporated, an infrastructure projects consultancy company in Ghana and has shareholdings in other companies.

He is a regular attendee of the World Economic Forum, in Davos, Switzerland and a member of the Corporate Location, an international organization that promotes investments to the less endowed all over the world.