He explained that he and other Ghanaian players plying their trade in Congo supphave been supporting other Ghanaians living in the country, but as it stands now, they have also exhausted their finances, making it difficult to undertake such obligation, so the Government of Ghana should come to their aid.

The borders of Ghana have remained closed since March when the Coronavirus hit its peak in the country as one of the measures by the state to ensure the virus is not imported into the country any longer.

But Torric Jibril who currently plies his trade with TP Mazembe has also added his voice to the issue, appealing to the President of the country, Nana Akufo-Addo to repatriate Ghanaians in Congo

“In fact, things are going bad ever since the virus came. Our rented apartment has expired so we don’t know what to do now. We were waiting for the president to lift the ban but it didn’t happen so I am pleading to him to turn to us”

“At a point in time we were Ghanaians in Congo who are not footballers but as I speak our money has finished and that we cannot support them anymore”

“When you come here there is serious political unrest so we want the government to help us,” he told Angel FM in Kumasi.