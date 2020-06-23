The Germany coach who joined Legon Cities in 2019 is paid a whopping sum of GH¢30,000 a month and he is being followed by Asante Kotoko head coach Maxwell Konadu who laughs to the bank to cash GHC 18,000 every month.

The salaries of the top 10 highest paid coaches in the Ghana Premier League was revealed in a recent report by Accra based Angel FM.

Below is the list of some coaches and their monthly salaries from the report filed by Angel 102.9 FM.

1.Goran Barjaktarevi?(Legon Cities) - GH¢30,000

2.Maxwell Konadu(Asante Kotoko) - GH¢18,000

3.SavisaBozicic(King Faisal) - GH¢14,475.00

4.Edward Nii Odoom(Accra Hearts of Oak) - GH¢6,000

5.Paa Kwesi Fabian(Aduana Stars) - GH¢4,000

6.Thomas Duah(AshantiGold) - GH¢3500

7.Samuel Boadu (Medeama SC)- GH¢3000

8.Henrik Lehm (Inter Allies) - GH¢2500

9.Annor Walker(Accra Great Olympics) - GH¢2,500

10.David Oclo(Liberty Professionals) - GH¢2000

The report also stated that the head coach of Ebusua Dwarfs FC Ernest Thompson Quartey receives a monthly salary of GH¢900.