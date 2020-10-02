Kwame Bonsu underwent the test for Covid-19 test on Thursday part of the preventive measures to control the spread of the disease while the Tunisian topflight league is in session, but the results happened to be positive.

He is the fourth person at Esperance to test positive for COVID-19, joining three members of the technical team of the Tunisian champions.

Head of the team Moine Chaabani tested positive two days ago and has already been in self-isolation

Whereas Second assistant coach Othman Najar and Physical trainer Sabri Bouazi also tested positive for the Coronavirus two days ago.

And First assistant coach Madji Traoui has been in self-isolation since last Friday after he also tested positive.

Kwame Bonsu won the Tunisia league with Esperance last season.