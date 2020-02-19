Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has empathised with former teammate Opoku Agyemang who has battled with niggling injuries over the last nine years.

Opoku Agyemang was one of Ghana’s brightest prospects as a teenager, having starred with Ashanti Gold SC.

The winger was a massive hit in the Ghana Premier League and was also a key member of the Black Satellites side that won the U-20 World Cup in 2009.

Opoku Agyemang during the 2010 AFCON

However, he has been blighted by fitness issues after suffering a cruciate ligament injury while playing for Al Sadd in the Asian Champions League.

Fatau Dauda, who played with Opoku Agyemang at Ashanti Gold, has shared some kind words with his former teammate.

“It is very painful. Injury is something that can lay a player off for a very long time,” Dauda said on Citi Tv’s The Tracker.

“Opoku Agyemang is still very young because he was promoted by Coach Duncan along with the likes of Wakaso, Alhaji Saani, Daniel Opare and David Telfar.﻿

“I am very sorry that injuries have sidelined him and he is unable to play because he is still a very young guy.”

Dauda currently plays for Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities FC.