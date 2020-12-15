Trelleborgs settled for a 1-1 draw in the first leg against Brommapojkarna at Vångavallen, so they headed into the second leg eyeing a positive result in order to earn promotion.

But both sides played out another one all to throw the game into a penalty shootout to break the tie.

Trelleborgs started the game brilliantly, getting their tails up in the 27th minute through Mattias Håkansson after he was nicely set up by Oscar Johansson.

But Brommapojkarna restored parity when Alexander Nilsson with curiously the last kick of the game.

After the game ended 1-1 after the regulation time, the referee ushered the two sides into a penalty shootout

Trelleborgs were handed a huge advantage to pick the sole ticket after Gustav Sandberg-Magnusson missed Brommapojkarna‘s third kick.

Fatawu stepped up to hit a glorious penalty to secure a promotion for the Blue and White lads.

Fatawu Shafiu who emerged as joint top scorer with Asante Kotoko in 2019 bagged six goals and provided two assists for the Blues in the just-ended season.

The 26-year-old becomes the third Ghanaian to help his side qualify for the Swedish top-flight after Sadat Karim and Thomas Boakye played instrumental roles in Halmstads BK‘s promotion.