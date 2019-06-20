READ MORE: FIFA confirms arrest of CAF President Ahmad

Ahmed, the president of the CAF was arrested and questioned by French authorities over the unlawful award of TV rights, which compromises the Madagascan.

The arrest was a big blow to the football hierarchy especially it came after FIFA President Gianni Infantino had said that football administration is better off today than he met it some few years ago.

FIFA in a swift move proposed to the Confederation of African Football steps to clean up football administration on the continent, which has been accepted by the executive council of CAF in a meeting on Wednesday 19th June in Cairo.

Though FIFA’s statutes allow it to take control should any of its member national associations run into trouble, they do not allow for it to run any of the sports six regional bodies. That is why it first required CAF’s executive board to agree to the change.

Finances may have played a part in getting a resolution. FIFA, which distributes millions of dollars to the confederations, two days ago suspended payments to CAF.

As part of this process, it was also agreed that FIFA and CAF will undertake as soon as possible a full forensic audit of CAF.

In light of the above, CAF and FIFA have agreed to appoint FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura as “FIFA General Delegate for Africa” for a 6-month period from 1 August 2019 to 31 January 2020, renewable with the agreement of both organisations.

Ms. Samoura will be assisted by a group of experts who will work in a spirit of partnership with President Ahmad and his team in several areas, which include amongst others:

- To oversee operational management of CAF, including governance and administrative procedures,

- To ensure the efficient and professional organization of all CAF competitions;

- To support the growth and development of football in all countries and regions of CAF;

FIFA and CAF will work closely together in order to best serve all African Member Associations to bring stability, serenity, professionalism and effective football development on the African continent where the passion for football is so prevalent.During this period, Fatma Samoura will stay Secretary General of FIFA and will delegate her functions within the FIFA administration in accordance with the relevant internal regulations. The Bureau of the FIFA Council has approved this exceptional and temporary measure.