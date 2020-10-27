A statement read: "FIFA President Gianni Infantino has received confirmation today that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The FIFA President, who has reported mild symptoms, has immediately placed himself in self-isolation and will remain in quarantine at least for 10 days.

"All people who came into contact with the FIFA President during the last few days have been informed accordingly and they are being requested to take the necessary steps.

READ MORE: Assessment: One year of Kurt Okraku's led GFA

The pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the football landscape, after it was revealed this week that Italian giants Lazio have had their Champions League preparations thrown into chaos amid fears of an outbreak in the squad.

The Serie A outfit take on Club Brugge away on Wednesday night in Europe's elite competition, but according to Tuttomercatoweb, Simone Inzaghi was left with a depleted squad on Tuesday.

Only 12 players trained on the eve of the Champions League encounter - leading to fears that coronavirus has ravaged Lazio's squad following tests carried out on Monday.