The French winger inspired Bayern Munich to win the UEFA Champions League in 2013 and he was voted as the UEFA Player of the Year.

However, he missed out on the FIFA Ballon d’Or, despite having been tipped as the favourite to land the gong.

Six years down the lane, Franck Ribery has indicated that he still feels he deserved the 2013 FIFA Ballon d’Or.

“I saw myself as the Ballon d'Or. It's the truth,' Ribery told L'Equipe. 'Even today, I think I deserved it. I still haven't digested it. I did everything to have it.

“I ticked all the boxes. I won all I could win with Bayern. I couldn't do better! I did a very, very, very big personal year.

“I had nothing to envy Ronaldo or Messi for, that year. I really took a big hit on the head. I experienced this third place as a terrible injustice.

“I asked the question 10,000 times: why not me? The more I thought, the more I was disgusted. All was not clear.'

The decision in 2013 resulted in Ribery having a tense relationship with French football as he believed he wasn't supported in his quest to be crowned as the world's best footballer for that calendar year.

Ribery continued: 'For the Ballon d'Or, for example, there are team-mates and people who have power in French football who have not been in solidarity with me. I felt that these people wouldn't have been happy if I was Ballon d'Or.'

The voting for the prestigious title was the closest it has ever been as Ronaldo picked up 27.99 per cent of the ballot, Messi with 24.72 per cent and Ribery taking 23.36 per cent – a decision that has 'disgusted' the Frenchman ever since.