Asamoah Gyan requested for a DNA paternity test of his three children with Gifty Gyan, following court action to annul his marriage.

The DNA test has vindicated Gifty Gyan, who believed the accusation of infidelity against her by Kayserispor striker had no grounds.

READ: Asamoah Gyan is my idol- Ex-Kotoko goal machine Dauda Mohammed

Gifty in the heat of the event last year had his travel documents seized by Baffour Gyan, the elder brother of Asamoah Gyan, but the issue was later resolved after the former was declared wanted by the East Legon Police Station.

Asamoah Gyan who last year said he is “broke” also reportedly said he could only afford to give his wife who is resident in the UK and his three children Ghc3000 (500 pounds) every month.

Asamoah Gyan’s boxer Emmaneul Tagoe had earlier found out through a DNA test that he wrongly assumed the paternity of someone’s child and it is believed that might have influenced Gyan’s decision to confirm the paternity of his children.

But it was also reported that Asamoah Gyan love affair with a business woman Nina Atala is the reason why he is seeking divorce

Several Ghanaian players have become concerned about the paternity of their children after former Black Stars midfielder Nii Ordatey Lamptey found some few years back that all his children with his ex-wife were fathered by another man