Messi, Ronaldo and Lewandowski were all finalists for The Best FIFA Men's Player award and so were unsurprisingly included in the FIFPro Men's World XI in Zurich on Thursday night.

Liverpool and Bayern Munich dominate the 2019/2020 FIFA FIFPRO Men’s World 11. Together, the English and German champions have seven players on this special team, carefully selected by their peers in the game.

Four players who won this year’s European Champions League with Bayern are on the World 11: Alphonso Davies, Robert Lewandowski, Joshua Kimmich and Thiago Alcántara.

After winning the Champions League, Alcántara moved from Bayern to Liverpool. Three of his new teammates are also on the World 11: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk.

The World 11 includes six players who make their first appearance on the team: Alcantara, Alexander-Arnold, Davies, Lewandowski, Kimmich and Kevin De Bruyne.

Each year since 2005, FIFPro invited all professional men's footballers in the world to compose the best men's team of the year, named the FIFPro World 11 (also known as the FIFPro World XI).

Every player was requested to pick one goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfielders and three forwards.

In 2009, the world players' union joined hands with FIFA. While the format remained the same, the award name changed to the FIFA FIFPro World11. This became the only team award picked by all professional footballers worldwide.

2019/2020 FIFA FIFPRO MEN’S WORLD 11

Player (current team/last season’s team, country)

GOALKEEPER

Alisson Becker (Liverpool FC, Brazil)

DEFENDERS

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool FC, England)

Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern Munich, Canada)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool FC, The Netherlands)

Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid, Spain)

MIDFIELDERS

Thiago Alcántara (Liverpool FC/FC Bayern Munich, Spain)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City, Belgium)

Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern Munich, Germany)

FORWARDS

Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern Munich, Poland)

Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona, Argentina)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus, Portugal)