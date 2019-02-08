Pulse Ghana Sports has sighted a video in which Floyd Mayweather is seen showing Ghanaian millionaire Nana Kwame Bediako, who happens to be the CEO of Wonda World Estates his garage which has stock of expensive cars.

Mayweather’s garage is believed to be filled with $2 million assets and it depicts his nickname ‘Money’.

Mayweather took to social media to show off his latest three collection of luxury cars valued at over £1.5m along with seven Rolls Royce worth about $2,353,707.

Floyd Mayweather is known for flaunting his assets and worth on social and even recently after defeating Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in a boxing exhibition in Tokyo, he caused a stir on social media after posting his purse.