Morrison has now been granted bail according to the reports.

Morrison, 27, could face misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, obstructing official business and disorderly conduct, it has been claimed in the East African nation, according to RPC Bukombe from Kinondoni.

The former Ashanti Gold forward who plies his trade for Yanga in the Tanzanian league is seeking a move away from his side, because he appears not to be a happy man since football returned amid Coronavirus shutdown.

Bernard Morrison is not new to controversies. He recently announced the termination of his contract with Yanga, despite, having signed a two-year contract extension with them.

And last month he suffered salary deduction for flouting the directives of the club.