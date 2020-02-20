READ MORE: ‘Juju’ woman aided Kotoko to win league titles

Summary:

Home wins- 4

Away wins-2

Draws: 3

No team won by two goal margin for the very first time this season.

AshantiGold SC 1-0 Dream FC

Scorer: Ahmed Ibrahim Abdul Aziz (Own goal)

Elmina Sharks 1-0 Ebusua Dwarfs

Scorer: Benjamin Boateng

Inter Allies 1-2 Medeama SC

Scorers: Victorien Adebayor: Babil Nana Kofi, Prince Opoku Agyemang:

Eleven wonders 1-1 WAFA SC

Scorers: Musa Sule: Eric Asamany

Aduana Stars 1-0 Asante Kotoko

Scorer: Samuel Bioh

Bechem Utd 2-1 Liberty

Scorers: Moro Salifu, Karim Abdul: Ansong George William

King Faisal 1-1 Legon Cities

Scorers: Ibrahim Osman: Karim Abdul

Gt. Olympics 0-1 Berekum Chelsea

Scorer: Richard Kissie Boateng

Karela 0-0 Hearts

Ashanti are sitting at the summit of the league log with 18 points from 11 games played, while King Faisal are lying at the bottom of the league table with 5 points from 11 games.