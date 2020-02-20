READ MORE: ‘Juju’ woman aided Kotoko to win league titles

Home wins- 4
Away wins-2
Draws: 3
No team won by two goal margin for the very first time this season.
AshantiGold SC 1-0 Dream FC
Scorer: Ahmed Ibrahim Abdul Aziz (Own goal)
Elmina Sharks 1-0 Ebusua Dwarfs
Scorer: Benjamin Boateng
Inter Allies 1-2 Medeama SC
Scorers: Victorien Adebayor: Babil Nana Kofi, Prince Opoku Agyemang:
Eleven wonders 1-1 WAFA SC
Scorers: Musa Sule: Eric Asamany
Aduana Stars 1-0 Asante Kotoko
Scorer: Samuel Bioh
Bechem Utd 2-1 Liberty
Scorers: Moro Salifu, Karim Abdul: Ansong George William
King Faisal 1-1 Legon Cities
Scorers: Ibrahim Osman: Karim Abdul
Gt. Olympics 0-1 Berekum Chelsea
Scorer: Richard Kissie Boateng
Karela 0-0 Hearts
Ashanti are sitting at the summit of the league log with 18 points from 11 games played, while King Faisal are lying at the bottom of the league table with 5 points from 11 games.