Gabby Otchere-Darko meets Arsenal stars Partey and Nketiah after Man City defeat

In a post on Twitter, Gabby said both Partey and Nketiah are in high spirits and looking forward to helping Arsenal beat Aston Villa this weekend.

“Had lunch today with my good friend @Thomaspartey22 and the young man who calls me "Uncle", @EddieNketiah9 after their training session,” he tweeted.

“They are both in very high spirit and determined to see @Arsenal returning to winning ways, starting from Saturday against @AVFCOfficial.”

Arsenal were dethroned from the summit of the Premier League when they lost to rivals Manchester City on Wednesday.

Mikel Arteta’s side fell to a 3-1 defeat following goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland, with Bukayo Saka getting the Gunners’ consolation goal.

Pulse Ghana

Partey missed the game against Manchester City after sustaining a thigh injury which ruled him out of the top-of-the-table clash.

However, the midfielder’s injury was said to have been left out as a precaution and could feature against Aston Villa on Saturday.