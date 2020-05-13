Appiah had a successful time in Italian football where he plied his trade for clubs such as Udinese, Parma, Brescia, Juventus, Bologna and Cessena in two spells from 1997 to 2005 and 2009 to 2011.

The Serie A is widely considered as the toughest league in the world and Stephen Appiah who played his best football in the Italian topflight league believes that despite coming face to face against several players, Gennaro Gattuso is the toughest player he ever played against.

“The toughest player I faced was Gennaro Gattuso and that was when I played for Udinese. We faced Salernitana, a team from the Southern part of Italy and that was where Gattuso was playing at the time.

"He was so difficult to play against and he even broke my tooth by the time match came to an end. He just would not allow you to go away with the ball.

"He was really the toughest among the likes of Emerson, Demetrio Albertini and the many others I came up against.”

Appiah was speaking on Betway’s Live Instagram chat with fans on Saturday, May 9.