Acquah Harrison explained that club administrators subject players on the local scene to ill-treatment by refusing to honour their financial obligations to them and they end up being broke like him.

He revealed that he signed a two year deal with Hearts of Oak worth GHC1000 in 2003, but the Phobians paid GHC 600 and refused to settle the remaining GHC400.

Harrison told an Accra based radio station Angel 102.9 FM "If I tell you I am broke, you won't believe it. I signed two years contract with Hearts of Oak worth ten million old cedis (now 1000 cedis) but I only got six million (now 600 cedis) out of it,"

"Clubs won't give players the money they deserve but will rather use it on something different"

He joined the Accra giants from Power FC in 2003. and helped them to win the CAF Confederation Cup in January, 2005 against Kumasi Asante Kotoko. He was even one of the players who converted their kicks as Hearts of Oak defeated Kotoko 7-8 on penalties to win the maiden competition.