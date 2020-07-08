George Amoako was the CEO of Kumasi Asante Kotoko from 2017 to 2020 during the first three years of Dr. Kwame Kyei's administration as the chairman of the club.

READ MORE: Social media trolls ex-Ghana goalkeeper George Owu for alleged cheating after turning 38

However, Amoako’s contract wasn’t renewed following the formation of a new board chaired by Dr. Kwame Kyei to steer the affair of the club.

George Amoako who worked with King Faisal in the early 2000s, before joining Asante Kotoko in his first stint with the Porcupine Warriors has returned to Isha Allah Boys

He has confirmed his new role with Kumasi based King Faisal as the CEO in an interview with Kumasi based radio station Oyerepa FM

"It is true we have concluded talks and I will assume the role of Executive Chairman of the club, running the day-to-day activities with Alhaji Grusah remaining the bankroller, founder and President of King Faisal," Amoako told Oyerepa 100.7FM on Wednesday.

King Faisal were languishing at the bottom of the Ghana Premier League which was cancelled after match 15 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

It is a big relief for King Faisal who are the big winners of the cancellation of the league to restrategise and return strangly when a new season is ushered.

It should be noted that George Amoako aside from his King Faisal duties is a member of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association and also the management committee chairman of the Black Stars.