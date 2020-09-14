George Boateng until his appointment was the head coach of the U-18 team team of Aston Villa, so his new appointment is a leap in his coaching career.

His appointment was confirmed on Sunday via the club's official Twitter handle.

Boateng, born in Nkawkaw in Ghana will work with the side in the Premier League 2.

George Boateng is hoping to coach at the highest level and could emerge as the second person of Ghanaian descent to coach in the English Premier League after Chris Hughton.

He was recently linked to the Black Stars coaching job.

As a player Boateng captained Middlesbrough and also had a short spell with the Dutch national team.