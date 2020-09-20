Six players died on the spot after their KIA Pregio vehicle veered off the road and fell into the Offin River on Saturday.

The deceased were players of African Vision Soccer Academy, who were returning to Offinso after travelling to Afrancho for a player registration exercise.

Also, 30 others sustained various degrees of injuries – four of whom are currently in critical condition – and have since been admitted at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and St. Patrick Hospital in Offinso.

On Sunday, a GFA delegation led by Executive Council Member Fred Acheampong visited the families of the deceased to commiserate with them.

The delegation then visited the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and St. Patrick Hospital to check on the other injured players.

The delegation also included the Ashanti Regional Football Association Chairman, Osei Tutu Agyemang and NJC member Chairman, Aminu Abdullahi.

“The GFA delegation earlier visited the St Paul’s hospital in Offinso where they met Dr Debrah who explained the extent of injuries the victims at the hospital sustained as a result of the accident,” the FA said on its website.

“The delegation also visited the bereaved families to commiserate with them before going to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital to visit other victims who sustained serious injuries.”