The date has been shifted from August 19 and according to the NC, this is to fully comply with relevant provisions of the Statutes of the GFA without ambiguity.

In a statement on the GHANA FA site it states

The Normalisation Committee of the GFA, in its quest to fully comply with relevant provisions of the Statutes of the GFA without ambiguity, has rescheduled the Extra Ordinay Congress of the GFA from Wednesday August 19 to Thursday September 5, 2019.

The rescheduling clears any ambiguity over interpretation of relevant provisions of the GFA Statutes by stakeholders, regarding the number of days required for Extra Ordinary Congress as well as the agenda for the Extraordinary Congress as earlier communicated.

The rescheduling also offers us the unique opportunity of welcoming to Ghana a FIFA representative as a special guest for this historic Congress.

We are looking forward to welcoming our stakeholders for what is anticipated to be a very successful Congress towards the forward match of Ghana football.