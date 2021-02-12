The late Oware Aboagye (Esq.), passed last month after a short illness.

READ MORE: Neymar pours out frustration on social media after being ruled out for a month

The football family was represented by Executive Council member, Samuel Anim Addo. Others included Mercy Tagoe -Quarcoo, Head coach of Black Queens and Berry Ladies, Mrs. Hilary Boaten, Chairperson of the Women’s League Board and Rosalind Amoh, Vice Chairperson, Women’s League Board.

Dr. Gifty Oware, an ardent football administrator is a member of the Black Maidens management committee and C.E.O of Women’s Premier League club Berry Ladies.