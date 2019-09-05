READ MORE: Ghana don’t need a foreign coach: Kwesi Appiah

The members are; Hight Court Judge Justice S.K. Asiedu, who will be the Chairman of the Committee and Private Legal Practitioner Dr. Frederick Boamah, will be the Vice Chairman of the Committee.

Other members of the Committee are private legal practitioners Bright Okyere-Adjekum, David A. Asiedu and Miss Nabeela Wahab. Bright Okyere-Adjekum and David A. Asiedu are with G.A. Sarpong & Co and ENS Africa respectively, while Miss Nabeela Wahab is a Principal State Attorney with the Attorney General Department.

Three persons have also been named as prosecutors to the Ethics Committee.

They are: Superintendent Alexander Odonkor, Superintendent Solomon Korli and Miss Wilhelmina Quist-Therson.