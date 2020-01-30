Below are the job descriptions, qualification and key competence for these positions:
HEAD OF MARKETING
Main Duties and Responsibilities
The Ghana Football Association is in search of a dynamic strategic thinker, and result oriented individual
to lead a team to set a comprehensive and sustainable marketing and sponsorship strategy in
collaboration with other departments of the Secretariat to promote the activities of the FA. The
candidate will develop, drive and ensure the execution of the GFA’s marketing, sponsorship and
branding action plan. He/she will report to the General Secretary of the FA.
The Head of Marketing;
- Leads the Marketing department of the FA and to develop and execute marketing, sponsorship and
brand strategies for the entire Association. This should fit into the entire organisational direction of
the FA.
- Sets and administers a four-year marketing strategy with a yearly revolving KPIs to meet the
deliverables of the Marketing for the FA.
- Leads an aggressive revenue generation strategy for the FA through new products development,
and sponsorship drives;
- creates, expand and promote a sustainable revenue base for the FA.
Develops and manages a calendar of events geared towards the promotion of football locally and
internationally.
- Continually reviews changes to marketing of football, its consumption, trends and activities across
the globe and to make bear such new trends on the management of the Ghanaian game.
- Re-aligns and redefines the FA’s social media presence; promote data driven marketing campaigns;
interrogate the FA’s relationship with its sponsoring stakeholders at all times to create a more
beneficial relationship for all.
- Conducts periodic market research on football related opportunities for the benefit of decision
making.
- Negotiates with media and other relevant agencies to secure agreements on football related
production and promotional materials.
Specific Job Knowledge, Skill, Ability and Eligibility Criteria:
The individual must possess the following knowledge, skills and abilities or be able to explain and
demonstrate the ability to perform the essential functions of the job, using some other combination of skills
and abilities:
Must be a Ghanaian of high moral integrity
Must have a degree in business management or other related discipline with at least 5 years
working experience in marketing, administration or management;
In addition to the above, a track record in football marketing and sponsorship will be an
advantage.
Must have a working knowledge of the activities of FIFA, CAF and GFA Statutes and
Regulations, as well as managing relationships with all stakeholders especially the media.
The candidate must have exhibited very strong negotiation, persuasive and financial
management skills in areas of sponsorship with proven track record of brokering such deals.
The candidate must have a proven track record of making high-level business decisions and has
the experience to take on this role.
Although it is not essential that the successful candidate comes from a football background, an
ideal candidate with an understanding and empathy for football as both a sport and a business is
preferred.
Must exude leadership and management skills with experience and track-record in high level
performance.
Good people management and team building skills
Excellent communicator with excellent proposal writing skills and advance knowledge in
presentation software applications such as Microsoft Windows Power Point of Apple iOS
Keynote.
Mode of Application
Applicants should submit their application including statement of strength and CV to the GFA via the
email address provided info@ghanafa.org
Deadline for submission
Not later than 17hrs GMT (5pm Local Time) on Wednesday, February 5, 2020
Only shorted applicants will be responded to.
CHIEF FINANCE OFFICER
Purpose of Role, Main Duties and Responsibilities
The role of the Chief Financial Officer exists to plan, direct, and conduct accounting activities
within the GFA by making a record of all the financial transactions of the company; handle
the full day-to-day accounting of the Association in an accurate, organised & timely manner.
The candidate is expected to effectively manage both the accounting system of the GFA and
its relationship with statutory and other external bodies such as the GRA, SSNIT, etc.
The ultimate goal of the office is to provide an effective accounting system that captures,
monitors, evaluates, assesses all accounts related activities accurately; and to meet all
statutory filling, reporting and external audit requirements on time.
Financial Reports
• Prepares monthly, quarterly and annual financial statements for the GFA and its
Secretariat for use by the Executive Council.
• Provides financial information to internal and external bodies to satisfy the obligations
of the FA and as required by the Statues of the GFA and its Executive Council.
• Perform financial analysis and reporting to the General Secretary for decision.
• Perform month-end accounting activities such as reconciliations and journal entries.
Budget Preparation
• Provides guidelines to department heads on their inputs into the GFA Departmental
budgets.
• Consolidates budget information from the departments and others areas of work into
GFA Annual Budget.
Tax Administration
• Ensures the overall tax administration of the company with the view of limiting tax
exposure is complied with.
• Ensures that all Tax returns are filed accurately and on time and in line with the Law of
Ghana.
• Ensures withholding taxes are accurate and VAT withholding are filed within
regulatory timelines.
• Determines accurately deferred tax assets or liability and pass the necessary entries.
• Advises the HR department on PAYE tax administration
• Manages Tax Audit and answers any tax query or request for information by GRA.
Performance review of strategic business units
• Prepares quarterly performance analysis of all departments and strategic business
units for Executive Council decisions.
• Analyses performance of all earning assets and liabilities.
General Administration
• Provides support to the General Secretary in running the Secretariat.
• Manages Fixed Asset Register
• Performs daily administrative functions to the accounts department regarding
approvals and authorizations.
Quarterly and Year-end Audit Support and Regulatory reviews
• Manages relationship with Auditors and Regulatory Stakeholders of the GFA to an
effective and acceptable end.
Qualifications and Experience Required:
• At least 5 years experience in a similar role or in a relevant senior accounting role.
• A bachelor’s degree in Accounting as well as a professional certification, e.g ACCA, CA
or its equivalent.
• Master’s degree in the relevant discipline preferred but not essential.
• Knowledge of relevant legislation regarding Financial reporting in Ghana.
Specific Job Knowledge, Skill , Ability And Eligibility Criteria:
The CFO must possess the following knowledge, skills and abilities to perform the essential functions of
the job:
▪ Must be a Ghanaian of high moral integrity
▪ Although it is not essential that the successful candidate comes from a football background, an ideal
candidate with an understanding and empathy for football as both a sport and a business is
preferred.
▪ A working knowledge of the activities of FIFA, CAF and GFA Statutes and Regulations, as well as
managing relationships with all stakeholders especially the media is preferred but not essential.
▪ The candidate must have a proven track record of making high-level business decisions and the
experience to take on this role.
▪ Must be assertive, matured, trusted advisor, good team orientation, confident demeanor and
high integrity.
▪ Develops advanced ethical values and professional skills in the promotion of public interest and
the accounting profession.
▪ Demonstrates personal effectiveness in fast changing environments.
▪ Good people management and team building skills
▪ Excellent communicator with excellent proposal writing skills and advance knowledge in presentation
softwares applications such as Microsoft Windows Power Point of Apple iOS Keynote.
HEAD OF HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT (HR)
Main Duties and Responsibilities
The Ghana Football Association is in search of a versatile and motivated individual responsible for
providing the full spectrum of Human Resource (HR) services while driving and managing HR
programmes within the organisation.
The candidate must be able to design a complete customised HR architecture to suit the GFA
organisational needs to facilitate the overall human capital capability and effective management of the
GFA. The candidate shall oversee all HR systems, handle employee relations, ensure compliance with
regulations, manage budgets, asses staffing and hiring needs, institute training programs, and develop
compensation plans. The successful candidate is expected to be able to perform these functions as
requirement and upon request for the Ghana Football Association.
The ideal candidate should be able to improve the HR processes, implement strategies that support
business growth, improve morale and employee retention, enhance safety and wellness, strengthen
relations between the Executive and employees, manage job satisfaction, attract the best recruits, and
promote the organization's values.
Ultimately, the successful candidate will ensure that the HR Department of the FA operates efficiently
and aligns with its business objectives.
SPECIFIC AREAS OF HR COMPETENCIES REQUIRED:
1. Recruitment, Retention and Exit Management
