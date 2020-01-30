Below are the job descriptions, qualification and key competence for these positions:

HEAD OF MARKETING

Main Duties and Responsibilities

The Ghana Football Association is in search of a dynamic strategic thinker, and result oriented individual

to lead a team to set a comprehensive and sustainable marketing and sponsorship strategy in

collaboration with other departments of the Secretariat to promote the activities of the FA. The

candidate will develop, drive and ensure the execution of the GFA’s marketing, sponsorship and

branding action plan. He/she will report to the General Secretary of the FA.

The Head of Marketing;

- Leads the Marketing department of the FA and to develop and execute marketing, sponsorship and

brand strategies for the entire Association. This should fit into the entire organisational direction of

the FA.

- Sets and administers a four-year marketing strategy with a yearly revolving KPIs to meet the

deliverables of the Marketing for the FA.

- Leads an aggressive revenue generation strategy for the FA through new products development,

and sponsorship drives;

- creates, expand and promote a sustainable revenue base for the FA.

Develops and manages a calendar of events geared towards the promotion of football locally and

internationally.

- Continually reviews changes to marketing of football, its consumption, trends and activities across

the globe and to make bear such new trends on the management of the Ghanaian game.

- Re-aligns and redefines the FA’s social media presence; promote data driven marketing campaigns;

interrogate the FA’s relationship with its sponsoring stakeholders at all times to create a more

beneficial relationship for all.

- Conducts periodic market research on football related opportunities for the benefit of decision

making.

- Negotiates with media and other relevant agencies to secure agreements on football related

production and promotional materials.

Specific Job Knowledge, Skill, Ability and Eligibility Criteria:

The individual must possess the following knowledge, skills and abilities or be able to explain and

demonstrate the ability to perform the essential functions of the job, using some other combination of skills

and abilities:

 Must be a Ghanaian of high moral integrity

 Must have a degree in business management or other related discipline with at least 5 years

working experience in marketing, administration or management;

 In addition to the above, a track record in football marketing and sponsorship will be an

advantage.

 Must have a working knowledge of the activities of FIFA, CAF and GFA Statutes and

Regulations, as well as managing relationships with all stakeholders especially the media.

 The candidate must have exhibited very strong negotiation, persuasive and financial

management skills in areas of sponsorship with proven track record of brokering such deals.

 The candidate must have a proven track record of making high-level business decisions and has

the experience to take on this role.

 Although it is not essential that the successful candidate comes from a football background, an

ideal candidate with an understanding and empathy for football as both a sport and a business is

preferred.

 Must exude leadership and management skills with experience and track-record in high level

performance.

 Good people management and team building skills

 Excellent communicator with excellent proposal writing skills and advance knowledge in

presentation software applications such as Microsoft Windows Power Point of Apple iOS

Keynote.

Mode of Application

Applicants should submit their application including statement of strength and CV to the GFA via the

email address provided info@ghanafa.org

Deadline for submission

Not later than 17hrs GMT (5pm Local Time) on Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Only shorted applicants will be responded to.

READ MORE: Kotoko’s wonder-kid Mathew Cudjoe donates 50% of winning bonus against Hearts to injured fan

CHIEF FINANCE OFFICER

Purpose of Role, Main Duties and Responsibilities

The role of the Chief Financial Officer exists to plan, direct, and conduct accounting activities

within the GFA by making a record of all the financial transactions of the company; handle

the full day-to-day accounting of the Association in an accurate, organised & timely manner.

The candidate is expected to effectively manage both the accounting system of the GFA and

its relationship with statutory and other external bodies such as the GRA, SSNIT, etc.

The ultimate goal of the office is to provide an effective accounting system that captures,

monitors, evaluates, assesses all accounts related activities accurately; and to meet all

statutory filling, reporting and external audit requirements on time.

Financial Reports

• Prepares monthly, quarterly and annual financial statements for the GFA and its

Secretariat for use by the Executive Council.

• Provides financial information to internal and external bodies to satisfy the obligations

of the FA and as required by the Statues of the GFA and its Executive Council.

• Perform financial analysis and reporting to the General Secretary for decision.

• Perform month-end accounting activities such as reconciliations and journal entries.

Budget Preparation

• Provides guidelines to department heads on their inputs into the GFA Departmental

budgets.

• Consolidates budget information from the departments and others areas of work into

GFA Annual Budget.

Tax Administration

• Ensures the overall tax administration of the company with the view of limiting tax

exposure is complied with.

• Ensures that all Tax returns are filed accurately and on time and in line with the Law of

Ghana.

• Ensures withholding taxes are accurate and VAT withholding are filed within

regulatory timelines.

• Determines accurately deferred tax assets or liability and pass the necessary entries.

• Advises the HR department on PAYE tax administration

• Manages Tax Audit and answers any tax query or request for information by GRA.

Performance review of strategic business units

• Prepares quarterly performance analysis of all departments and strategic business

units for Executive Council decisions.

• Analyses performance of all earning assets and liabilities.

General Administration

• Provides support to the General Secretary in running the Secretariat.

• Manages Fixed Asset Register

• Performs daily administrative functions to the accounts department regarding

approvals and authorizations.

Quarterly and Year-end Audit Support and Regulatory reviews

• Manages relationship with Auditors and Regulatory Stakeholders of the GFA to an

effective and acceptable end.

Qualifications and Experience Required:

• At least 5 years experience in a similar role or in a relevant senior accounting role.

• A bachelor’s degree in Accounting as well as a professional certification, e.g ACCA, CA

or its equivalent.

• Master’s degree in the relevant discipline preferred but not essential.

• Knowledge of relevant legislation regarding Financial reporting in Ghana.

Specific Job Knowledge, Skill , Ability And Eligibility Criteria:

The CFO must possess the following knowledge, skills and abilities to perform the essential functions of

the job:

▪ Must be a Ghanaian of high moral integrity

▪ Although it is not essential that the successful candidate comes from a football background, an ideal

candidate with an understanding and empathy for football as both a sport and a business is

preferred.

▪ A working knowledge of the activities of FIFA, CAF and GFA Statutes and Regulations, as well as

managing relationships with all stakeholders especially the media is preferred but not essential.

▪ The candidate must have a proven track record of making high-level business decisions and the

experience to take on this role.

▪ Must be assertive, matured, trusted advisor, good team orientation, confident demeanor and

high integrity.

▪ Develops advanced ethical values and professional skills in the promotion of public interest and

the accounting profession.

▪ Demonstrates personal effectiveness in fast changing environments.

▪ Good people management and team building skills

▪ Excellent communicator with excellent proposal writing skills and advance knowledge in presentation

softwares applications such as Microsoft Windows Power Point of Apple iOS Keynote.

HEAD OF HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT (HR)

Main Duties and Responsibilities

The Ghana Football Association is in search of a versatile and motivated individual responsible for

providing the full spectrum of Human Resource (HR) services while driving and managing HR

programmes within the organisation.

The candidate must be able to design a complete customised HR architecture to suit the GFA

organisational needs to facilitate the overall human capital capability and effective management of the

GFA. The candidate shall oversee all HR systems, handle employee relations, ensure compliance with

regulations, manage budgets, asses staffing and hiring needs, institute training programs, and develop

compensation plans. The successful candidate is expected to be able to perform these functions as

requirement and upon request for the Ghana Football Association.

The ideal candidate should be able to improve the HR processes, implement strategies that support

business growth, improve morale and employee retention, enhance safety and wellness, strengthen

relations between the Executive and employees, manage job satisfaction, attract the best recruits, and

promote the organization's values.

Ultimately, the successful candidate will ensure that the HR Department of the FA operates efficiently

and aligns with its business objectives.

SPECIFIC AREAS OF HR COMPETENCIES REQUIRED:

1. Recruitment, Retention and Exit Management

Reach me via:

Twitter: @FreemanYeboa

IG: tomyeb

Facebook: Ghana Sports Facts