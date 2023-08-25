Watch: GFA President Kurt Okraku performs Black Sherif’s song word for word

It is unknown which event he was exactly at, but the Ghana FA boss seemed joyful as he sang the lyrics of the song to the delight of those present.

Okraku was elected as the head of Ghana’s FA in 2019 after beating off competition from George Afriyie and four other candidates.

However, his first term of office is set to come to an end in October, with the GFA already releasing a roadmap for the upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, all 10 Regional Football Association (RFA) chairmen have backed GFA boss Okraku for a second term in office.

The endorsement came from the RFA chairmen in the Ashanti, Western, Volta, Upper East, Upper West, Northern, Greater Accra, Central, Brong Ahafo, and Eastern regions.

Okraku will be contesting against long-time rival George Afriyie in the upcoming elections for the FA’s presidency.

Afriyie, who served as the Ghana FA’s vice president under Kwesi Nyantakyi, aims to unseat Okraku in his second attempt.