Melcom Ghana, a retail giant, has been operating in Ghana for more than three decades and now becomes the Official Partner of the GFA.

Melcom Group is best known for its shopping mall, Melcom Limited. As Ghana’s largest chain of retail department stores, Melcom offers thousands of products and hundreds of well-known brands.

The Ghana Football Association welcomes the retail giants unto its fold.

They join MTN, InterCity STC, Decathlon, Macron, StarTimes, Nasco, Puma as partners of the Association.

The deal will be launched in the coming days by the parties