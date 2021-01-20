The Fabric Company is also expected to provide customized Office wear including Polo shirts, joggers, jackets, baseball caps to the GFA.

The sponsorship Agreement is subject to a renewal after December 31, 2021.

Woodin is a leading fabric retailer with 22 stores across the continent. Its stores and styles reflect the African pride and versatility in a vibrant and creative atmosphere with an aim to be the top retailer in Africa.