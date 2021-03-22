This was after a complaint by Real Tamale United following their 1-0 defeat against Mighty Royals in the Division One League Zone I.

In their complaint, Real Tamale United wanted to know why the appointed center referee Eliasu Sintuo Tonsuglo did not show up but rather Referee Oliver who did not attend the pre-match meeting officiated the match. They claimed that the overall performance of the referee and the assistant one was not satisfactory.

Also, RTU claimed that in the 69th minute of the 2nd half, the referee denied RTU a clear penalty. The complaint also indicated that an official of Mighty Royals rushed onto the field of play in the 74th minute to intimidate the referee during a temporary hold-up.

RTU also accused the referee of awarding a dubious penalty in favor of Mighty Royals in the 82nd minute.

The Match Review Panel observed that the match was officiated by Referee Oliver Tetteh who was appointed by the Referees Committee of the GFA. The panel further observed that on the 69th minute incident, there was no foul that warranted a penalty as claimed by RTU.

The Committee however found that Referee Oliver Tetteh erred by awarding a foul to Mighty Royals when there was no foul committed. It again found that in the 74th minute, an official from the home team entered the field to push the referee when the game was in progress.

The Match Review panel also noted that in the 82nd minute, there was no foul committed to award a penalty and that the Referee’s positioning during the incident was wrong.

DECISION

The Match Review Panel found that the errors of the Referee affected the outcome of the match and therefore recommended that he is suspended for the rest of the season.

The Panel also referred the Mighty Royals official who rushed onto the field of play to be referred to the Disciplinary Committee of the GFA.