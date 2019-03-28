The 33-year-old is Ghana’s all-time top scorer and he has scored in every single AFCON competition since 2008.

READ MORE: Nyantakyi’s Prosecution: Attorney General tells Anas to provide ‘full evidence

Asamoah Gyan was, however, excluded from the Black Stars squad that played against Kenya and Mauritania in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier and a friendly game, respectively.

But he believes Ghana have what it takes to end their long wait for a continental title without him.

“Ghana can win AFCON 2019 without me. Ivory Coast won the Africa Cup of Nations without Didier Drogba and France won the FIFA World Cup without their talisman Benzema,” he told Asempa FM.

“I have even been left off the bench in some Black Stars games before, so the decision resides with the coach to decide whether to select me for the Africa Cup of Nations or not.

“If I am not included in the team, I will support them anyway and if I go as a player who will start from the bench, I will motivate the young ones to give off their best”.