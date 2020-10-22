The Black Stars slipped from the 46th-ranked national football team in the world to 48th on the ranking.

This follows the country’s lack of activity during the September international break, where the team played no games.

The Black Stars did not play any friendlies during the September international break

Meanwhile, Ghana maintained its position on the African ranking, retaining its sixth position from last month.

Senegal remain the highest-ranked team in Africa, while Tunisia and Nigeria follow in that order.

Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) champions Algeria and fellow North African side Morocco complete the top five in Africa.

In the world ranking, Belgium leads with France, Brazil, England and Portugal following accordingly.

How Africa’s top 10 teams look on the Coca Cola/FIFA ranking:

1. Senegal

2. Tunisia

3. Nigeria

4. Algeria

5. Morocco

6. Ghana

7. Egypt

8. Cameroon

9. Mali

10. Burkina Faso