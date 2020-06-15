He explained that James Kwesi Appiah’s decision to strip Asamoah Gyan of his Black Stars captaincy was the cause of Ghana’s failure in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana exited the 2019 continent’s showpiece in the round of 16, which was the first time since 2006 that Ghana couldn’t reach the semi-finals of the competition.

Jerry Akaminko, a former Black Stars defender has said that Kwesi Appiah should be blamed for Ghana’s failure.

"We have been having these issues since the days of Tony Yeboah," he told Citi TV in an interview.

"It is the responsibility of the coach to correct this situation.

"He is the leader of the delegation and must think about the decision carefully to see if it will help.

"There are so many ways he could have gone about taking the captaincy from Gyan.

"Gyan is not just any player, he is a big figure within the team and is also at liberty to make whatever decision makes him happy.

"Appiah should have understood that any decision made against Gyan was going to affect the Group because he is a figure that is looked up to.

"He should have called Dede and Gyan and spoken to them properly about the situation.

"There should be no conflict within the team."We lost the tournament before we left.

"You expect people to be happy within a team but it does not work like that,” he calmly explained.

The Black Stars eventually crashed out of the Afcon at the Round of 16 stage after falling to Tunisia on penalties.