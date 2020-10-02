The extent of Mohammed’s injury hasn’t been confirmed yet, but it is understood he will recover in time to play for Ghana against Mali and Quarter this month.

READ MORE: 6 professional footballers with masters degree

Kudus Mohammed is the third Ghanaian player suffer an injury ahead of Ghana’s friendly, so CK Akonnor is sweating over their fitness as he prepares the Black Stars for his maiden assignment as the head coach of the team.

The two other players who are doubtful for Ghana’s impending friendly games are Jeffrey Schlupp and newbie Alexander Djiku

Crystal Palace's Jeffrey Schlupp missed their Premiership fixture last weekend due to an injury.

Alexander Djiku also suffered an injury last weekend when his side Racing Strasbourg faced AS Monaco in the French Ligue 1.

Ghana will play against Mali and Qatar in October 9 and October 12 respectively in Antalya, Turkey.