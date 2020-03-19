Ghana were ranked 47th in the FIFA ranking for February, so they have therefore moved up by one place in March.

The Black Stars were not involved in any football activity in the previous month, hence maintained their accumulated points which are 1439.

Ghana are the only country from no.1 to no. 50 who moved up on the FIFA ranking for March.

, Meanwhile, the top three stayed the same, with Brazil at No. 3, 2018 World Cup winners France at No. 2, and Belgium at No. 1.

The four-times champions of Africa maintained their 6th position on the continent.

The top five ranked in the FIFA ranking on the African continent are Senegal, Tunisia, Nigeria, Algeria and Morocco in 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th positions, respectively.