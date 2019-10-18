The former Liberty Professionals manager believes Ghana has already exhausted every means possible to end the country’s trophy drought.

The Black Stars are without a major trophy in almost four decades, despite coming close on a number of occasions.

Ghana last won the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 1982, but has consistently endured heartbreak ever since that triumph.

Coach J.E. Sarpong

The West Africans have also made the final of the AFCON twice since 2010, losing on both occasions to Egypt and Cote d’Ivoire, respectively.

Over a week ago, the Black Stars B also missed out on the WAFU Cup after losing the final to Senegal on penalties.

J.E. Sarpong does not want to dwell on Ghana’s penalty woes, but believes prayer is the only thing that can help the country end its trophy drought.

"As for penalties, it could be anybody’s game so I won’t blame the team and mistakes are bound to happen," the veteran coach said, as quoted by Goal.

“We need prayers if we want to win trophies because we have done everything but the trophies are still not coming so the only remedy is prayers."

It’s been 37 years since the Black Stars won a major trophy.