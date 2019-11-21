With Ghana Premier League clubs, having been increased from 16 clubs to 18, the number of match days have also been increased from 30 to 35 match days.

READ MORE: Cape Coast pitch invader fined GHc2,400 by court

The season is expected to end in July 2020 after 35 games.

Meanwhile, the National Division One League and the National Women’s League will also kick off in December 21.

A statement signed by the Ghana FA acting General Secretary Alex Asante: ''The Executive Council of Ghana Football Association has decided that the 2019/2020 league season will commence on Saturday, December 21, 2019.’’

Registration of players and officials started on 14 October 2019 and will end by 15 December 2019.

There will be a Ghana Football Ordinary Congress on 12 December, 2019.