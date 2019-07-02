Ghana will need a win against Guinea Bissau to qualify from Group F which has defending champions Cameroon and Benin.

Team news and match facts

Guinea Bissau

They lost their opening game against Cameroon, but they pulled up a surprise when they held Benin to a goalless draw in their second group game.

Guinea Bissau can also qualify for the knockout stage as runners up or pick one of the four slots for the best third-placed finishers if they beat Ghana.

Guinea Bissau have lost 3 of their last 4 matches (AFCON)

Guinea Bissau’s poor record at the Africa Cup of Nations means they will need to be at their very best to come anywhere close to matching Ghana. Their poor attack is unlikely to get its first goal against Ghana.

Striker Frederic Mendy is in line to start in attack despite failing to find the net in both matches at this AFCON. The defensive partnership of Juary and Marcelo Dialo is also set to continue at the back despite struggling against the class of Cameroon in their opening match.

Ghana

Ghana are unbeaten in their last 5 matches (all competition).

Ghana have drawn their first two games (2-2 against Benin and 0-0 against Cameroon)

The Black Stars have failed to win any of their first two Africa Cup of Nations Cup games for the first time since 2002.

Ghana’s performance in the Cameroon game is an improvement on their 2-2 draw against Benin.

Christian Atsu has been ruled out of the game due to an injury he picked up against Cameroon.

Kassim Nuhu, who has been a pillar in the Black Stars defence has been suspended for this tie after receiving two yellow cards.

John Boye who has returned from suspension and is likely to replace Nuhu, while Samuel Owusu will replace Atsu.

Head to head

Ghana have never played against Guinea Bissau, so this will be their first ever meeting.