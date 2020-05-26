The 30-year-old and his Swansea City teammates have returned to training after the outbreak of the Coronavirus which forced all sporting activities in the United Kingdom to be suspended.

Members of the playing body, technical team and staff of the club were tested for COVID-19 to fulfil guidelines of the English Championship for the resumption of training sessions by its clubs.

The team trained by observing the social distance protocol and all preventive measures were also put in place to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

The Swansea City vice-captain was put through his paces by Head coach Steve Cooper at the Fairwood training center as he starts preparations for the return of the English Championship.

Players showing a positive test, or displaying symptoms despite a negative test, will isolate for seven days with no attendance allowed at the training ground during that period. The players will then be retested seven days later.

Once the training ground is free from players and staff, further cleaning of the site will be undertaken in accordance with the latest Government guidelines ahead of the next training session.