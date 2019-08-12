Ayew returned to Swansea City after his loan deal with Fernebache expired last season- he failed to impress Turkish Super League side, so he wasn’t handed a permanent deal.

Swansea City are, however, sweating over the high wages of Andre Ayew, since they don't have the financial muscle to keep the Ghanaian skipper especially as an outfit competing in the Championship.

It is understood Olympique Marseille, where Andre Ayew rose to great prominence in his football career before Swansea sought his signature in 2015 are interested in his services.

He was also linked to other English sides, but as it stands now it is impossible because the window in England closed.

Andre Ayew has a contract with Swansea City that runs until 2021, so he has two years left on his deal with the Welsh side.

The 29-year-old striker made a great impact in the English Premier League- he won the Player of the Month in his very first month in the league.

His thrilling performance compelled West Ham United to cough up a club-record fee for his signature three seasons ago, but he failed to live up to the billing and had to be sold back to Swansea City after losing his place in the starting line-up.

Andre Ayew who has been part of the Black Stars since 2008 was named as the captain of the Black Stars ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Ghana exited the competition in the Round of 16, which happens to be their worst performance in 13 years.