Ghana spent over GHC85m on stadia renovations amidst CAF ban – Sam Okudzeto claims

Sammy Danso Eghan

In a recent exposé, intercepted documents have revealed that over GHC85 million of funds were allocated to companies with close ties to the government for the renovation of three national sports stadia.

Despite this significant expenditure, Ghana’s stadia have been banned by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) from hosting international competitions, leading to widespread criticism and allegations of corruption.

According to Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, a Member of Parliament for the North Tongu Constituency, the funds were released to companies linked to relatives of President Akufo-Addo.

Ablakwa’s detailed parliamentary oversight suggests that if the contracts had delivered value for money, Ghana could have avoided this international embarrassment.

On 14th July 2023, the then Deputy Minister for Finance, Dr John A. Kumah, authorised the rehabilitation of the Essipong Stadium. The contract, worth GHS41.9 million, was awarded to Cisdan Company Limited, owned by Kelvin Ofori-Atta, a relative of President Akufo-Addo and former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta. By 25th October 2023, Cisdan had received an interim payment of GHS6,853,942.80, with further substantial payments following.

On 27th February 2020, the Ministry of Youth and Sports signed an agreement with Coupbay Ghana Limited to renovate the Accra Sports Stadium for GHS22.4 million. Coupbay Ghana Limited is also owned by Kelvin Ofori-Atta. Within a month of the agreement, Coupbay raised an interim payment certificate for GHS11,223,895.03, with additional payments made subsequently.

On 6th April 2020, the Ministry of Youth and Sports entered a GHS21.1 million agreement with Javkier Limited for the renovation of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. Despite the substantial investment, the stadium appears to have gone without significant renovations for decades. Javkier, owned by the Arhin family, received certification for payment on 1st June 2023.

Ablakwa’s revelations have sparked outrage, with accusations of corruption, nepotism, and mismanagement. He argues that the situation is a result of a “create, loot, and share” scheme, where a few individuals enriched themselves at the expense of the nation.

He calls for the impeachment of President Akufo-Addo and the removal of leaders at the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Sports Authority.

As Ghanaians wait to receive a reaction from the government on these allegations, Ablakwa promises further revelations.

