Ghana wouldn’t need IMF loans if we had 10 Gyans and Ayews – NSA boss

In his view, Ghana wouldn’t need to beg the IMF for loans if the country produced 10 successful sportsmen like Gyan, Ayew and boxing legend Azumah Nelson.

The NSA boss said this during the inauguration of a Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the Under-18 African Baseball Youth Championship in Accra.

"Today the sports is money, it's business and I tell you if we're to have 20 Asamoah Gyans we would not need to go to the IMF, it's true," Prof Twumasi is quoted as saying by Graphic Sports.

"If Ghana has 20 of the Asamoah Gyan's or Dede Ayew, do you think Ghana will go to the IMF? They can find the money that we need from them and that should be the target.”

“If you have five of Azumah Nelson matches going on, Ghana will go to them for loans, not IMF loans. So this talent and potential that has been left untouched has to be unleashed and the economic impact of it is so great.”

Meanwhile, Ghana’s hosting of the 2023 African Games has been postponed to 2024 after all major stakeholders of the competition reached an agreement.

This was announced by the Local Organising Committee (LOC) at a press conference held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday.

The 13th edition of the African Games was to be hosted in Ghana in August this year, with the continental showpiece hitherto expected to take place in three cities.

The Games were held up over disputes between the African Union (AU), the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) and the Association of African Sports Confederations (AASC) over marketing rights.

However, LOC Chairman Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare said the impasse has now been resolved following a meeting held in Addis Ababa.