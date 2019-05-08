Hebert Danso Atiko, a final year engineering student of the Akwatia Technical School collapsed and died after jubilating over Liverpool’s fourth goal against Barcelona.

Eyewitnesses said other football watchers poured water on him, hoping to resuscitate him but did not gain consciousness.

He was pronounced dead at the St. Dominic’s Hospital in Akwatia when he was rushed there.

READ ALSO: Jose Mourinho shades Barcelona after 4-0 defeat to Liverpool

The Principal of Akwatia Technical School, Maxwel Owusu-Afriyie, confirmed the news to Starr News, adding his parents have been informed.

He also noted that school and police have began investigations into the matter.

“We will get the details and see if there was something the student did that suggest that his behavior was in excess. On that we can really talk to the students. We have a system in place where we talk to the students and their behavior these days,” Mr. Afriyie said.

Liverpool completed an unbelievable comeback from 3-0 down after the first leg to beat Barcelona 4-0 and reach the Champions League final. It was a night of incredible drama at Anfield - and it means Barcelona have now surrendered three-goal leads in the knockout stages in each of the past two seasons.